Britney Spears Breaks Silence After Niece Maddie Aldridge's ATV Accident

Britney Spears is asking her fans for all of their prayers after her niece, Maddie Aldridge, was involved in a traumatic ATV accident near her home in Louisiana.
"Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece," the pop icon posted on Twitter this afternoon.
E! News just confirmed that Jamie Lynn Spears' 8-year-old daughter is currently in "stable but critical condition" at a New Orleans hospital after the accident took place Sunday.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Department released more details to E! News regarding the incident, revealing she had crashed the Polaris off-roading vehicle into a pond just 100 yards away from where her family—including Jamie Lynn and her step-father Jamie Watson—was standing and watching her ride.
According to the report, Maddie turned the ATV in an attempt to avoid running over the drainage ditch located near the pond but over-corrected and ended up crashing the vehicle.
As a result, the ATV was instantly submerged and Maddie was trapped and secured by her seatbelt.
Within seconds, her mother and stepfather rushed to help her out of the ATV but were unable to retrieve her from the vehicle.
Minutes later, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and were able to free her.
Our thoughts go out to the Spears family during this difficult time.