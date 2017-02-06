The Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell Admits Relationship With Ben Higgins "Ain't Perfect" Following Split Rumors

FabFitFun
FabFitFun
Not every relationship is picture-perfect, including couples from Bachelor Nation.
For the past couple of weeks, Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell's engagement has been put under the microscope.
In fact, split rumors propelled Ben to set the record straight with a PDA-filled post on Instagram just last week.
On Monday afternoon, however, it was Lauren's turn to speak out on a relationship many fans continue to root for.
"We ain't perfect but we tryin," she wrote on social media while hugging her fiancé during a recent photo shoot with photographer Valerie Darling.
After their reality series Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? came to a close at the end of 2016, some fans have noticed the couple spending a little less time together.
In fact, Ben didn't make the trip to Mexico for Lauren's birthday celebration at the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita. "Humbled and blessed to have such amazing people in my life," she wrote during her getaway. "Came down to one of my favorite places on the beach, family by my side. Only thing missing is @higgins.ben."
Regardless of what fans see or don't see on social media, Ben opened up about romance to E! News at the beginning of the year. At the time, he shared his hopes for 2017 including some "wedding clarity."
"2017 I hope is the year that we have huge steps in either getting married or having a really good idea of when we're getting married, but right now we don't," he shared with us.
Lauren added, "We're both ready to start planning, but we needed a break between finishing filming and then the holidays happened and we were like, 'Ok, 2017, the beginning of the year, January, which is now, we'll really start sitting down and making those plans,' so I think that's where we are."