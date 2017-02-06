The Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell Admits Relationship With Ben Higgins "Ain't Perfect" Following Split Rumors

Not every relationship is picture-perfect, including couples from Bachelor Nation.

For the past couple of weeks, Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell's engagement has been put under the microscope.

In fact, split rumors propelled Ben to set the record straight with a PDA-filled post on Instagram just last week.

On Monday afternoon, however, it was Lauren's turn to speak out on a relationship many fans continue to root for.

"We ain't perfect but we tryin," she wrote on social media while hugging her fiancé during a recent photo shoot with photographer Valerie Darling.