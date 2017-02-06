Best Lady Gaga Memes From the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show

  • By
  • &

by Francesca Bacardi |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jamie Lynn Spears, Daughter Maddie, TLC Special

Britney Spears Breaks Silence After Niece Maddie Aldridge's ATV Accident

ESC: Dakota Johnson, 50 Shades

Go Fifty Shades Darker With Your Sweater Collection

Lauren Bushnell, Ben Higgins, Party

The Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell Admits Relationship With Ben Higgins "Ain't Perfect" Following Split Rumors

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

There's no denying Lady Gaga absolutely crushed the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show, but even the best performances can't fool the Internet.

Even though Mother Monster flew, flipped, danced and sang, the Internet managed to turn some parts of her show into hilarious memes that instantly went viral. Even past Super Bowl performer Katy Perry, who tweeted her obsession with Gaga's performance, couldn't help but ask for more memes and gifs. "I want jumping gifs stat! Bravo @ladygaga," Perry tweeted

In honor of Gaga's great performance, we've rounded up the Internet's best and funniest memes and GIFs. 

Photos

Best Super Bowl Performances Ever!

Here's the roundup:

A photo posted by Bustle (@bustle) on

This is my song i'm not leaving yet! Ga ga ra ra ra *incoherent mumbling* - me getting pulled out of the bar #ladygaga #SuperBowl

A photo posted by My Therapist Says... (@mytherapistsays) on

A photo posted by Elite Daily (@elitedaily) on

What did you think of Gaga's performance?

Sound off in the comments!

TAGS/ Lady Gaga , Memes , Super Bowl , 2017 Super Bowl , Top Stories