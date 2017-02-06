Kim Zolciak-Biermann Snaps at a Woman Who Asks Her Kids to Be Quiet in Turks and Caicos: ''Bitch What?!''

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is not about to let anyone ruin her family vacation!

The Don't Be Tardy star returned from Turks and Caicos over the weekend, sharing several photos of the trip during which four of her six children—Brielle, Ariana, Kash and Kroy Jagger—decided to surprise her and hubby, Kroy Biermann, joining them on their tropical getaway. Needless to say, she was enjoying every minute with them, ecstatic over the sweet gesture.

So when a tourist came up and asked her young sons to be quiet, Kim was not having it.