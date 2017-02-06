Roseanne Barr Learned Who Lady Gaga Is Thanks to the 2017 Super Bowl

Lady Gaga might be one of the most well known pop stars on the planet, but not everyone is informed.
Comedienne Roseanne Barr, 64, took to Twitter during the 2017 Super Bowl to share her shock and awe about the halftime performer she claimed she had never heard of before the big event. "lady gaga rocks wow i never heard of her b4! she is great!" Barr tweeted.
Of course, she is a comedienne, so her tweets could definitely be sarcastic. Confused, fans responded to the Roseanne alum asking if she was joking. Although she didn't answer them, she did continue to tweet about the "Million Reasons" songstress.
who is this lady gaga woman? she is great! pic.twitter.com/QyxBYTU7Kj— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 6, 2017
Like many others before her, Barr compared Gaga to Madonna. "That lady gaga ws just wonderful! She ws kinda like th anti madonna. no huge satanic imagery or anything she did beaver shot her parents tho," she tweeted.
Not only did Barr think Mother Monster was a hit, Lady Gaga was also pleased with her performance! "She was so happy with her performance," a source told E! News exclusively. "It was everything and more than what she expected."
While the singer had rehearsed all of those aerial flips and dives, Gaga's moment hugging a fan in the audience was entirely impromptu, the insider added.
"She is so emotional now and so pleased," the source said. "She thanked everyone involved with this production. She is so kind and thankful to everyone working with her."