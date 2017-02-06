Celebrities Couldn't Help But Trash Talk Each Other During the Super Bowl

While the New England Patriots were staging the ultimate comeback against the Atlanta Falcons during Sunday's Super Bowl, celebrity sports fans were busy trash talking each other on social media.

Falcons fans were passionately smack talking Patriots fans their team as they dominated the Patriots in the first three quarters, but as soon as Tom Brady started to even out the score, celebrity Pats fans got heated. If there's any lesson to be learned it's that no fan should prematurely celebrate, but let these celebrities tell their stories.

BFFs Octavia Spencer and Chris Evans' faux Twitter war began when the Hidden Figures actress started trolling her former co-star about the Falcons' big lead.

But when the tides began to turn for the Patriots, Evans was all over it.

Diehard Patriots fan Mark Wahlberg didn't get into any pretend feuds on social media, but he did let his Falcons-fan friends know that he was ecstatic by his team's win. First to hear from him was Ludacris. The Patriots Day star FaceTimed the rapper to "rub it in." Luda shared a photo from their FaceTime call on Instagram and wrote,"So of course he would call to Rub it in. Meanwhile I'm laughing to keep myself from crying. Damn This Hurts." 

Wahlberg reposted the photo and added, "Sorry buddy."

The Deepwater Horizon star also called Usher to make him feel better about his team's loss. "Trying to console my guy @usher. All love!" he captioned the picture of the video call. 

"Can't win them all. Congrats to the Pats," Usher wrote. "We will RISE UP and comeback stronger! Mark, we're coming for that [trophy] in 2018, lol! #ATLUnited‬."

