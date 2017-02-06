Tom Brady Loses His Jersey After 2017 Super Bowl

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Joe Simpson, Jessica Simpson, Instagram

Um, What Is Jessica Simpson's Dad Joe Simpson Doing on Vanderpump Rules?!

Feud: Bette and Joan, Jessica Lange, Susan Sarandon

Feud: Bette and Joan's Super Bowl Commercials Will Get You Excited for Old Hollywood Drama

Queen Elizabeth, Sapphire Jewelry

Queen Elizabeth II Glistens in Diamonds and Sapphires for Jubilee Portrait

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tom Brady

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Tom Brady was this close to signing on to eBay. 

On the heels of his fifth Super Bowl win Sunday night in Houston, the football champion suddenly had something else on his mind when he returned to the New England Patriots' locker room. Instead of relishing his success over the Atlanta Falcons, the 39-year-old quarterback noticed his game jersey had suddenly gone missing. 

"Did someone take my jersey," the MVP was seen asking a colleague in the locker room, captured on video by Yahoo! Sports. "I absolutely, 100 percent put it in my bag."

Despite all his efforts, Brady could not find the shirt. "If anyone sees on eBay, a jersey for sale…," Brady quipped.

Fortunately, NBC News confirmed early Monday that the game jersey has since been found. 

Photos

Celebs at Super Bowl 2017

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, 2017 Super Bowl

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Still, it would have been the only loss of the night as the athlete did take home his fifth Super Bowl victory and fourth MVP title at Houston's NRG Stadium. 

The star celebrated his win surrounded by the people he holds closest—his family. Back on the field after the win, he kissed his wife of eight years, Gisele Bundchen, as he clutched his youngest child, 4-year-old Vivian, with his mom Galynn Patricia Brady nearby. In other photographs, he was spotted holding his smiling son, 9-year-old Benjamin

Before squeezing in some shut eye, Brady took to Instagram to pay tribute to his family for helping him reach this career milestone. 

"It takes a team," he wrote on social media. "And so much love."

TAGS/ Tom Brady , 2017 Super Bowl , Super Bowl , Top Stories