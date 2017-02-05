Tom Brady Celebrates His 2017 Super Bowl Win With His Three Kids and Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady, 2017 Super Bowl

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

No one is more proud of Tom Brady than his family.

The New England Patriots quarterback just took his team to 2017 Super Bowl victory, and who better to celebrate the unforgettable moment than with wife Gisele Bündchen, and their three kids, VivianJohn and Benjamin.

During his post-game speech, Brady thanked his extended family, as well as his mother Galynn Brady (who he dedicated the game to) for being by his side every step of the way. "They're all happy so it's nice to have everybody here and it's going to be a great celebration tonight," Brady shared onstage. 

Photos

Celebs at Super Bowl 2017

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, 2017 Super Bowl

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen, Vivian Brady, 2017 Super Bowl

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Tom Brady, Vivian, 2017 Super Bowl

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

"Thank you to all our fans. Everyone back in Boston and New England, we love you," he added. "You've been with us all year. We're bringing this sucker home!"

Brady also couldn't help but break down in tears as he embraced the supermodel and his biggest fan with a sweet kiss, while also holding onto his 4-year-old little girl. 

Photos

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen: Romance Rewind

Gisele Bundchen, Vivian, 2017 Super Bowl

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Galynn Brady, 2017 Super Bowl
Tom Brady, 2017 Super Bowl

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Benjamin, 7, and John, 9, celebrated the big win by jumping up and down onstage as the confetti fell. In a moment caught on live television, the NFL star leaned into one of his sons and the pair shared a sweet hug. 

E! News caught up with Brady's father Tom Brady Sr. shortly after his son received the MVP Award for Super Bowl LI, telling us, "I couldn't be more proud of him! This is a great moment."

Congratulations to the entire Brady family!

