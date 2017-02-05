Nipplegate Strikes Again at 2017 Super Bowl: Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Her Wardrobe Malfunction

And just when the 2017 Super Bowl was going off without a hitch...

Live television caught Chrissy Teigen's wardrobe malfunction while she was watching the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons with hubby John Legend. In between shots of various celebs like Mark Wahlberg and Elton John enjoying the game, the cameras panned (and subsequently didn't pan away from) the model as her nipple became briefly exposed.

Teigen went braless under a fishnet keyhole top and brown duster jacket for Super Bowl LI, and in true Chrissy form, she couldn't have cared less about the nip slip.

When a Twitter user zoomed in on a video of the celeb and tweeted it to her, she matter of factly responded, "boom goes the dynamite."