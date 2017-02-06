Must-Do Mondays: Nina Dobrev's 1-Step Trick to Voluminous Hair

Nina Dobrev just made a major change.

Her time on The Vampire Diaries may be over, but the actress is taking on her next chapter with a fresh, shorter hairstyle, thanks to the star's BFF, celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri.

While we can't all get Nina's Hollywood hair treatment, we can get her volume. The makeover guru offered a one-step tip for fuller locks, whether they're long or short: Change your part.

"Constantly changing our parts is a very healthy habit. Not only do you get a variation of styles, you are also not wearing the hair down in the same place and causing breakage," Riawna told E! News. "Consistent heat styling the same strands can cause those unwanted flyaways, so changing your part is a great way to give them a break and disguise them."