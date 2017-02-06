Must-Do Mondays: Nina Dobrev's 1-Step Trick to Voluminous Hair

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Valentine's Day Gift Guide for Friends

Valentine's Day Gifts for the Friends You Love

ESC: Dairy-Free, Cafe Gratitude

We Tried Going Dairy-Free Like the Celebs—This Is What Happened

ESC: Amber Heard

Saturday Savings: At 50% Off, Amber Heard's Plaid Top Is a Steal

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Nina Dobrev, Must Do Monday

Vianney Le Caer/REX/Shutterstock

Nina Dobrev just made a major change. 

Her time on The Vampire Diaries may be over, but the actress is taking on her next chapter with a fresh, shorter hairstyle, thanks to the star's BFF, celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri

While we can't all get Nina's Hollywood hair treatment, we can get her volume. The makeover guru offered a one-step tip for fuller locks, whether they're long or short: Change your part.

"Constantly changing our parts is a very healthy habit. Not only do you get a variation of styles, you are also not wearing the hair down in the same place and causing breakage," Riawna told E! News. "Consistent heat styling the same strands can cause those unwanted flyaways, so changing your part is a great way to give them a break and disguise them."

You can take it one step further by using root lifting or texturizing products (check out this brush for blow-drying your roots!).

In a recent interview with The Coveteur, Nina shared how Riawna told her to flip her hair from side to side, so it will never commit to a part and keep its volume. She also shared how influential the hairstylist was in creating her new look. 

Photos

Taylor Swift's Hair Evolution

"[Cutting my hair] was a big deal for me—it's been 15 years since I had a major change," she said. "I wanted my best friend to do it...I told her I wanted it to be short, above the shoulders, and then I said, ‘Do whatever you think would be great.' I trust her implicitly."

So, we can all trust this volumizing tip works, right?

TAGS/ Nina Dobrev , Jennifer Lawrence , Julianne Hough , Style Collective , Must-Do Mondays , Hair , Top Stories