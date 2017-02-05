Lauren Conrad Steps Out and Showcases Her Baby Bump in a Lace Dress

Conrad also made a rare public appearance last month at the Women's March in Los Angeles, a sister rally to the Women's March on Washington.

She last attended an official celebrity event in October. She announced on Jan. 1 she and husband William Tell were expecting their first child . More than a week later, a photo of her sporting her baby bump was posted on her website.

A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jan 21, 2017 at 4:56pm PST

Conrad covered her baby bump in an off-the-shoulder white lace frock, chunky tan wooden sandals and also sported sunglasses.

Pregnant The Hills alum and fashion designer Lauren Conrad made a rare public appearance Saturday at the Los Angeles outdoor shopping center The Grove to open a pop-up shop for her The Little Market fair trade handmade goods and to attend Rebecca Minkoff 's "See Now, Buy Now" fashion show.

✕