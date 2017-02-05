Lauren Conrad Steps Out and Showcases Her Baby Bump in a Lace Dress

Lauren Conrad, Baby Bump, Rebecca Minkoff's ''See Now, Buy Now'' Fashion Show

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Rebecca Minkoff

Hi, future Mama L.C.!

Pregnant The Hills alum and fashion designer Lauren Conrad made a rare public appearance Saturday at the Los Angeles outdoor shopping center The Grove to open a pop-up shop for her The Little Market fair trade handmade goods and to attend Rebecca Minkoff's "See Now, Buy Now" fashion show.

Conrad covered her baby bump in an off-the-shoulder white lace frock, chunky tan wooden sandals and also sported sunglasses.

Other celebrity attendees include 90210 alum AnnaLynne McCord, Camila Alves, Entourage alum Emmanuelle Chriqui, Once Upon a Time's Jessica Stam and Jamie Chung, American Horror Story's Taissa Farmiga and Parenthood's Erika Christensen.

Lauren Conrad, Baby Bump, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Rebecca Minkoff's ''See Now, Buy Now'' Fashion Show

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Rebecca Minkoff

Lauren Conrad, Baby Bump, Rebecca Minkoff's ''See Now, Buy Now'' Fashion Show

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Rebecca Minkoff

Lauren Conrad, Baby Bump, Rebecca Minkoff's ''See Now, Buy Now'' Fashion Show

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Rebecca Minkoff

She last attended an official celebrity event in October. She announced on Jan. 1 she and husband William Tell were expecting their first child. More than a week later, a photo of her sporting her baby bump was posted on her website.

Conrad also made a rare public appearance last month at the Women's March in Los Angeles, a sister rally to the Women's March on Washington.

