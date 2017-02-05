Kate Middleton Competes Against Prince William and Prince Harry in Charity Race

On your marks...get set...and the Royals are off!

Kate Middleton, husband Prince William and his brother Prince Harry competed against each other in a 50-meter (164-foot) race at a charity event Sunday.

The trio headed to the London Marathon Community Track at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London to join 150 volunteers of the Heads Together umbrella charity who are training for the 2017 London Marathon. The three Royals have long supported the group, which aims to end stigmas about mental health.

Harry came in first place, while William placed second and Kate came in last. The Royal couple exchanged a sweet embrace after the race.