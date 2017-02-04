Mariah Carey Brings Dem Babies to The Lego Batman Movie Premiere, Plus: More Adorable Celeb Kid Sightings

Mariah Carey, Scott Cannon, Monroe Cannon, Batman Lego Movie

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Hollywood's tiniest celebrities were in for quite a treat on Saturday afternoon!

Mariah Carey attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Lego Batman Movie, bringing her two kids, 5-year-old twins Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon, along for the family-friendly adventure.

Dem Babies, as their pop star mama proudly calls them, dressed to the nines for the event, Monroe in a floral dress and Moroccan rocking a sweet black and white suit. Mariah walked the red carpet with her littles ones, looking flashy as usual in a sequined bomber jacket and oversized sunnies. 

Carey lent her voice to the animated flick, which also stars Will ArnettRosario DawsonMichael Cera and Zach Galifianakis.

Amber Rose, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, Batman Lego Movie

David Livingston/Getty Images

Jordana Brewster, Batman Lego Movie

David Livingston/Getty Images

Also in attendance was Amber Rose, who brought her 3-year-old son Sebastian Thomaz, and Jordana Brewster, who posed for photos with her little man, Julian Form-Brewster

Both toddlers channeled their inner Batman by wearing his famous mask as they walked the red carpet with their proud moms. Sebastian, who amber co-parents with ex Wiz Khalifa nailed his premiere look in a flannel button up and leather jacket. Julian kept it casual in light denim jeans and a grey T-shirt. 

Per Amber's Instagram, Sebastian enjoyed snacking on a bag of potato chips before heading into the theater while Julian flashed a big thumbs up for photographers. Too stinkin' cute!

The Lego Batman Movie hits theaters Feb. 10. 

