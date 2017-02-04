Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti Expecting Their First Child Together

There's a baby on board for Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele!

TheBrooklyn Nine-Nine star took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal she is expecting her first child with the comedian. Peretti made light of Beyoncé's surprise pregnancy announcement by captioning her baby bump selfie, "beyonce schmonce." Too funny!

But instead of posing in lingerie amidst a wall of flowers, Peretti and her growing belly stopped for a snapshot while visiting an art installation at Los Angeles-based museum The Broad. 

Chelsea and Jordan have kept most of their relationship under wraps, especially after secretly eloping last year.

beyonce schmonce

A photo posted by Chelsea Peretti (@chelsanity) on

Peretti announced the exciting news on social media by posting a shot of their dog wearing a Hawaiian shirt sitting next to a bouquet and a wedding band.

"Eloped a bit ago…our only witness was this lil guy," she wrote alongside the snapshot.

The Key & Peele alum popped the question to the mama-to-be back in November 2015 after three years of dating.

Peretti isn't the only celeb to put her own spin on Queen Bey's pregnancy news. Grey's Anatomy star and expectant mother Camilla Luddington recently spoofed the now-iconic maternity photo shoot with co-star Ellen Pompeo

Congratulations, Chelsea and Jordan!

