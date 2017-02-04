Selma Blair Thanks Fans for Support After Describing Public Breakdown Over Gas Pump Incident

Selma Blair is reaching out to fans who sympathized with the actress over an admittedly tough day.

The Cruel Intentions star recently opened up on Instagram about an incident that left her crying in public. Alongside a video of herself with tears in her eyes and a hand placed on her forehead, Selma described a series of unfortunate events that ensued after she drove away from a gas station with the nozzle in her car.

"Ok. So my head is still pounding. I drove away from a gas pump with the nozzle still in," she wrote on Friday. "I was chastised for wearing fur but that was weird cause it was teddy bear fur. And then I paid for the broken pump so that was over a 500 dollar tank of gas . Felt awful for being so absent minded."