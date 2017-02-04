David Beckham Responds to Reports About Leaked Emails and Motive Behind Charity Work

David Beckham's rep is setting the record straight about shocking claims made about the soccer stud and his charity work.

Several tabloid reports said leaked emails from the star to his aides indicated that his humanitarian efforts were made in a bid to boost his public image and ultimately obtain a knighthood, a top Royal honor, in his native England.

"This story is based on outdated material taken out of context from hacked and doctored private emails from a third party server and gives a deliberately inaccurate picture," Beckham's rep said in a statement to E! News Saturday.