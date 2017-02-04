Scott Disick Parties With Even More Women in Miami

Coleman-Rayner
Scott Disick has become quite the playboy this week.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star partied with his entourage and three blonde woman Thursday night. They all arrived together in the same SUV and then entered the Eden Roc Miami Beach Hotel. The group later headed to a nightclub, E! News has learned. They partied until early Friday.
One of the women wore a red mini dress, while another sported a black mini dress and matching thigh-high boots. A third was dressed in a black baggy top and tiny denim shorts and also wore black thigh-high boots.
On Friday, Scott dined with his guy friends, including Steve Aoki, at the Komodo restaurant.
Earlier this week, Scott was spotted with two models in separate places in Miami, following his return to the United States after vacationing with ex Kourtney Kardashian, their kids and other members of her family in Costa Rica.
He was photographed kissing model Jessica Harris (aka J. Lynne) and smoking cigarettes as she wrapped her legs around him. He was also photographed cozying up to Los Angeles model Amber Davis, with whom he had also partied in Sundance last month.
A source told E! News recently Kourtney doesn't care what Scott does because while they are on friendly terms, they have not been romantically connected for a long time.
"They were never 'back on,'" the insider said. "They don't even live together."
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns with new episodes this March!