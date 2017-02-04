Kim Kardashian Reveals 20 "Weird Facts" About Herself, Including One About Her Destiny With Kanye West

Brian Prahl / Splash News
All Kanye West had to do to win Kim Kardashian's heart was to turn up the heat.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on her website Friday evening a list of 20 "weird facts" about herself, including one about her destiny with the man who became her husband.
"I love only hot rooms and hate when air conditioning is on," she said. "I knew Kanye and I were meant to be when I slept over and he had the heat on."
Kim also revealed some truly weird facts.
"I hate the sleeve on a Starbucks cup," she said. "I leave the room for someone to take it off or me because I cringe from the sound. It's like nails on a chalkboard for me. I hate cardboard."
And while many people are terrified of bees, Kim used to be quite fond of them.
"I used to never be scared of bees and always wanted to hold them and play with them and I never got stung," she said.
Kim also confessed some naughtier secrets from her school days.
"I know the alphabet in sign language and would cheat on my tests with my friends by speaking in sign language," she said.
Kim said she also once almost got kicked out of tennis camp for kissing a boy.
"My dad came to yell at me."
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season this March!