Enjoy the Best Fifty Shades Spoofs as We Count Down to Fifty Shades Darker

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
It's almost Valentine's Day and, this year, that means another installment in the Fifty Shades franchise.
Fifty Shades Darker, the next film in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise based on the popular book series by author E.L. James, will be in theaters Feb. 10--and with that in mind, Ellen DeGeneres and Jamie Dornantook the opportunity to get downright kinky with Fifty Shades Darkest.
Presuming you get naughty vibes from scotch tape.
They're not the first, though to make light of the risque franchise, which has been a reliable source of comedic inspiration on the internet as well as on late-night talk shows. Here's a round-up of the top spoofs from over the years:
On The Tonight Show on Jan. 31, Dakota Johnson and Jimmy Fallon Mad-Libbed a skit dramatizing the famous first meeting between Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in the first movie. The actress came up with words like "psychedelic" and "barf" before acting out the scene as her character Anastasia. This time, Jimmy's not the only one who can't keep himself from laughing.
Of course Saturday Night Live has had fun with the series' racy themes, starting in 2013 with a fake star-studded casting session for the movie featuring the likes of Scarlett Johansson(played by Miley Cyrus) and Jane Lynch (played by Kate McKinnon). So obviously it's amazing.
This clip didn't air during the episode Dakota Johnson hosted in 2015, but it made it online eventually, for which we thank SNL.
Selena Gomez starred in Fifty Shades of Blue for Funny or Die in 2012, when the book series was first gaining real steam. She inexplicably falls in love with Nick Kroll's painter as he paints her wall...you guessed it.
In 2013 Scary Movie 5 sucked Fifty Shades into its spoofing orbit with the help of Mike Tyson, Ashley Tisdale, and Jerry O'Connell.
The official movie trailer for Fifty Shades of Grey was one of the most hotly anticipated trailers of the year, let alone movies, and that in turn inspired countless parodies. Ellen struck while the iron was hot then too, presenting Fifty Shades of Disney, which proves that anything set to that slowed-down version of Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love" is sexy stuff.
Fifty Shades of Darker is in theaters Friday, Feb. 10.