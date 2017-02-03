Andrew Garfield Admits Kissing Ryan Reynolds Was "Ridiculous," But Could It Happen Again at the Oscars?

Andrew Garfield is a man who can kiss and tell.

Close to a month after the Hollywood actor was spotted making out with Ryan Reynolds at the 2017 Golden Globes, some fans are still asking one question: How the heck did that happen?

As you likely could have guessed, it really was all in good fun.

"It was a ridiculous thing," Andrew explained while laughing on The Graham Norton Show. "I said to Ryan Reynolds, ‘If you win, kiss me instead of your wife.' And he said, ‘Yah, that's great.'"

The original hope was also for Ryan to win Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy thanks to his work in Deadpool. Once his name was called, he would move towards wife Blake Lively and then make a last-minute move to Andrew.