Find Out Who's Designing Olivia Culpo's Oscars 2017 Dress

When it comes to a red carpet look, there's a lot that goes into it.

Especially if you're Olivia Culpo and the red carpet event happens to be the Oscars. It's the biggest, most formal awards show of the year, so to help the actress put her look together, she met with Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig of Marchesa who will be custom designing her dress. But it's not just any fancy dress, her one-of-a-kind creation is a gown for a good cause.

No doubt it's sure to be drop dead gorgeous, but what's the charitable tie-in, you ask?