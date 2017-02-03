Did Selena Gomez Just Give Us a Sneak Peek of Her New Music?

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Selena Gomez is hinting at some new music, and we already feel another hit on the horizon...
The 24-year-old posted a few videos on her Instagram account, providing her followers with snippets of what appeared to be new music.
Now we've learned it is, indeed, new music! Many of SelGo's fans found out she registered a song called "It Ain't Me" with the ASCAP earlier this week.
And it gets better.
Not only is her name attached to it, but it was co-written by the famous Norwegian DJ, Kygo, as well as Brian Lee, Ali Tamposi and Andrew Watt—the trio behind DJ Snake and Justin Bieber's smash hit "Let Me Love You."
SNIPPET | #SG2 pic.twitter.com/1hS0xdEoGW— Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) February 3, 2017
The names attached to the song already have us convinced it's bound to be a big success, but more than that, we can't stop singing the catchy tune...just from the ten-second snippet!
In it she sings, "I had a dream/ We were back to 17/ Summer nights and libertines/ Never growing up."
We can't wait to hear the rest, and apparently, she can't wait to share it either. She shared a black and white photo on Instagram, smiling from ear-to-ear, and though it has no caption, she tagged Kygo. Hint Hint!
Other than creating bangers, SelGo has been busy with her new love interest, The Weeknd.
The two have returned back to Los Angeles following their romantic getaway in Italy last week and were photographed visiting a close friend and his newborn baby (as seen in the photo above) recently.
"My bro told me 'lead by example' @theweeknd XO #blessed #family," the new father captioned the photo collage.
The Weeknd also shared an Instagram photo holding the baby last week and writing, "Uncle Abel."
Aw!