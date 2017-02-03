Amal Clooney Celebrates 39th Birthday With George Clooney and His Parents in Spain

Amal Clooney has a reason to celebrate this Friday.

The international human rights lawyer turned 39 today. And instead of having a star-studded party in Hollywood, Amal decided to ring in the special day with close family in Spain.

This afternoon, the birthday girl was spotted leaving Barcelona with George Clooney and his parents.

Amal kept things fashionable in an all-black ensemble with leopard print boots. In comparison, George kept things casual in denim jeans and a black leather jacket.

As for what brought this family unit to Spain, it appears Amal was in town to speak at the ADP ReThink Human Capital Management conference. The discussion was moderated by George's dad Nick Clooney.