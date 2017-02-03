Keshia Knight Pulliam Says Hospital Worker Mistook Her for a Poor Mother in Need After She Gave Birth

"Bless this old little lady's heart," Pulliam said. "This old little white lady...she's like about 70 years old."

The actress said the woman handed her a hospital pamphlet, opened to a page that contained "about 30 different numbers and resources" for mothers and told her, "We have some great programs that you may want to take advantage of that you may need. Um, WIC is a great program."

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) provides federal grants to states to provide basic nutritional needs of low-income pregnant women, new mothers and children up to age 5, usually via grocery vouchers. To qualify, a person's gross income must be at or below 185 percent of the U.S. poverty income guidelines.

"So I guess she saw this little black girl with the little baby by herself and on the door, I didn't realize that they'd put like a faux last name and the last name was Brown," Pulliam continued. "So I guess she saw 'Miss. Brown' and was like, 'She probably needs some WIC.' So she said, 'Yes, WIC is...an amazing program that you may want to take advantage of and I don't know if you have insurance-' that's when I stopped her, I said, 'Ma'am, I have excellent insurance but thank you.'"