The Cost of Competing on The Bachelor: How Women Spend Four Times as Much as Men

And then there are the men.

What to say about the men? Besides the obvious, that they have it so much easier. Those beauty treatments listed earlier? No lash extensions, no highlights (at least we hope so), no eyebrow work, no facials, no gel nail polish. A typical beauty routine involves a fresh haircut, a gym membership and, though few would admit to it, we're sure there are some spray tans in the mix.

Luke Pell, who was at one time everyone's favorite JoJo suitor and is now nursing a budding music career, told E! News that he did almost nothing differently in the lead-up to the show, save for some dental work that he needed anyway. Now sure, Chad Johnson probably paid a pretty penny for his protein shakes and sweet potatoes, but it's widely agreed-upon that he was not the norm.

Male contestants also take a pass on all the product hoarding. As Becca put it, "The makeup thing is crucial. Guys don't have to worry about looking beat at 5 a.m. after a long rose ceremony, with no makeup on." Luke's estimation of his pre-on camera routine? A solid 15 minutes, give or take the occasional ironing job.

And all the aforementioned wildly different wardrobe options? Scratch that. It's more like: A few shirts and ties, a few suits, and a few casual outfits. Men's clothing has the unbelievable benefit of being much more wide-ranging and easily interchangeable—and anyone who came to The Bachelor from an office job already had a closet full of suitable options. Pell is probably one of the outliers when it came to packing, telling E! he had to purchase four to five new suits and spend about $5,000.

"We received a general list of items to pack before the show," he explained. "It was basically: Pack for the North Pole, and the beach, and casual, and also formal, because we can't disclose filming locations."