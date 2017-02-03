5 Days, 5 Ways: Vanessa Hudgens Goes Big in the Bag Department

Are the days of mini bags done?

Though we don't think the above statement is true (quick yet), we are rethinking investing in an oversized bag after Vanessa Hudgens appeared toting one on Monday. It has the capacity and volume to hold just about anything, but there's also an age-old styling tip here that begs repeating: the bigger the bag, the smaller you look. An accessory of this size creates a whole new scale for your outfit.

Not convinced you need one yet? Check out the below option—you'll be a believer in no time.