Dylan Dreyer's Baby Boy Makes His Live TV Debut on the Today Show

Oh, baby, the cuteness factor on the Today show just turned up!

Meteorologist and co-host Dylan Dreyer, who is on maternity leave, made a surprise appearance on the program Friday with her 2-month-old son Calvin, marking his live TV debut. The 35-year-old proud mom and her first child joined main weather anchor Al Roker at a New England Patriots rally in Boston. Dreyer, who initially wore a Tom Brady mask, is a longtime fan of the team, which will take on the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI this Sunday.

At the rally, she, Roker and Calvin all wore Patriots gear, while the baby also sported orange hearing protection headphones.

"I will say, since Calvin's been around, the Patriots are 5-0," Dreyer said on the program Friday, holding her son as he sucked on his hand.