Russell Wilson, Rob Gronkowski, Tony Romo and More NFL Players Read "Mean Tweets" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Athletes are used to talking trash.

But many of the football players featured in the second installment of Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s "Mean Tweets: NFL Edition" Thursday were surprised to see just how cruel people can be off the field. "Sports fans—especially football fans—are passionate. They're not afraid to cheer. They don't shy away from criticism, either," Jimmy Kimmel began. "From time to time, we like to shine a light on some of the harsh words people have—for sometimes their favorite players."

The package began with Odell Beckham Jr. Twitter user @Rahooligan92 said the New York Giants wide receiver "transitioned from an exciting new rookie to an extremely lame looking dickhead in an alarmingly short amount of time." Another user, @MileHighKyle27, told Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt he looks like a "fat Macklemore," while @Bencaster tweeted that Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller looks like an 80-year-old man..."from 1974."