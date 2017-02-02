Milania Giudice Turns 11: Her 11 Best Moments on Real Housewives of New Jersey

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for City Point
As all true Bravo-holics know, there is only one true star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey--and no, we're not talking about Teresa Giudice. (Sorry, Tre!) We're referring to her hilarious daughter Milania, of course.
There is no one funnier or quicker with a quip than the precocious pre-teen. Her every waking moment on the show is somehow GIF-worthy. Seriously, her one-of-a-kind demand for pizza will go down in Real Housewives history as one of the franchise's most hysterical moments.
As our queen turns 11 today, we're celebrating by taking a look back on her 11 greatest RHONJ moments--one for every year of her hilarious little life.
RealityTVGIFs
11. Milania, the Short Order Cook
You want scrambled eggs with your bacon? Too bad. Milania's making sunny side up--and she's making them her way. See the moment here.
RealityTVGIFs
10. No Pictures, Please
Teresa just wanted a nice family photo shoot to celebrate the launch of her new dessert line, but Milania was having none of it. At one point, she actually had to be physically carried into the shot by the photographer, whom she affectionately renamed "Butthole." The look on that poor man's face throughout this scene is just priceless.
RealityTVGIFs
9. The Pole Position
Proving that the adult rumors floating around Jersey don't always go over the little ones' heads, Milania wasted no time poking fun at her aunt Melissa Gorga when she shimmied up a pole in a limo van. We know we shouldn't laugh at kids making stripper jokes, but we can't help ourselves.
RealityTVGIFs/Bravo
8. Clean Up on Aisle Four
The scene? A trip to the grocery store that Teresa spent most of on the phone with her brother. The scene stealer? Milania, who destroyed everything in her path, even falling into an open freezer at one point, sitting on the food.
RealityTVGIFs
7. Hit the Snooze
We don't understand exactly why Milania sleeps across her bed, rather than in it, and yet it somehow makes perfect sense.
RealityTVGIFs
6. The Escape
If you think grounding Milania is going to keep her in the house, think again. If she wants to play in the snow, she's going to play in the snow, damn it! Relive the window breakout here.
RealityTVGIFs/Bravo
5. Early Grooming Habits
Milania wants her nose hair gone, and all we can say is: Same, girl. Same.
RealityTVGIFs
4. A Daddy Dressing Down
The look on Teresa's face as Milania shouts at Joe Giudice for never wanting to be around his kids (and for being a "big poop") says it all.
RealityTVGIFs/Bravo
3. Getting Her Hair Did
Oh, you want diva? Milania will give you diva. That poor hair salon never saw her coming.
Bravo
2. An Emotional Reunion
Milania may be full of sass at all times, but it's nice to see the softer side of her every now and then. The happy morning in the Giudice household when Teresa returned home after a year behind bars was one such time. (Of course, she couldn't help but serve a little sass then, too. She is Milania, after all.)
RealityTVGIFs/Bravo
1. A Simple Request
As if this list would end with anything other than Milania's iconic demand to be fed. She wants her pizza and she wants it now, you troll!
Happy birthday, Milania!
The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns for season eight later this year.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)