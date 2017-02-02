20 Burning Questions We Have After Admiring Beyoncé's Maternity Photo Shoot

If you can't stop thinking about all things Beyoncé, you are not alone.
As if the Grammy winner's announcement that she was expecting twins wasn't exciting enough, the "Single Ladies" singer decided to drop another surprise to her fans Thursday.
Who's crazy in love with Beyoncé's maternity photo shoot?
More than a dozen new pregnancy photos surfaced on her website with the simple message, "I have three hearts." She also included a poem written by Somali-British poet Warsan Shire.
"Venus has flooded me, second planet from the sun, i wake up on her foamy shore," the poem read. "She wants to take me to meet my children. I've done this before i'm still nervous."
As the Beyhive continues to admire the unique (and sometimes nude) photos, we have a few burning questions of our own. Shall we dive in?
Courtesy of Beyonce
We know what she was wearing during her pregnancy announcement on Instagram. But who styled all of these impressive looks?
Why did she choose to showcase the photos on her own digital platforms instead of a prestigious magazine?
Will she still do Coachella? Festival attendees are certainly hoping so after thinking of all the possibilities to such a special performance.
When were the pictures taken? We get if Beyoncé wants to keep some things private, but we want to plan ahead for such a special birth.
Who took these special photos both outside and underwater and are they available for our next photo shoot?
How many people were on the set of this shoot? Since she posed nude for some of the shots, we can't imagine there are that many strangers hanging around.
Do we spy a new tattoo? Look closely on her wedding ring finger and we spy three dots with one of them appearing to be blue.
How cold was that water? Did she practice holding her breath beforehand? And how deep is that water?
Did Blue Ivy Carter have a say in the art direction or where she was going to pose?
Where was Jay Z? Is it possible that he could be the photographer?
Was mom Tina Knowles cheering on her daughter and granddaughter in the background while cameras were clicking away?
What song was playing underneath those New York Yankees headphones?
Where are the flowers from? Are they still fresh? Were they hand-picked from a beautiful garden?
Were any of Beyoncé's famous friends able to see the pictures beforehand?
How many photos have we yet to see from this photo shoot? We want more!