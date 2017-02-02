Inbar Lavi Takes the E!Q: The Imposters Star Plays a Con Artist but She Got Real for Us

Inbar Lavi is the real deal.

She may play an equal-opportunity con artist who loves 'em and leaves 'em in the upcoming new Bravo series Imposters, but off-camera, the Israeli actress is someone you definitely would not want to avoid.

Best known previously for roles in MTV's Underemployed and TNT's The Last Ship, plus guest appearances on the likes of Entourage and Sons of Anarchy, this is Lavi's first turn driving all the action—and considering her character, Maddie, has two husbands and a wife, and at least as many aliases, there's going to be plenty of action.

Particularly when the victims of her long-game cons find out, team up and go after her.

So now that Lavi is playing a number of characters within a character, what better time to get to know the actual woman behind all of it?