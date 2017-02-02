Al Roker Says Goodbye to Tamron Hall on Today: We "Cannot Wait to See What Her Next Chapter Is"

Tamron Hall will always have a friend in Al Roker.

Following news that his longtime co-host officially exited her posts at NBC and MSNBC, the weatherman kicked off Today's Take on Thursday with a special message for his colleague.

"As some of you may have heard by now, our good friend Tamron Hall has decided to leave NBC News," he began. "Personally, Tamron has been not just a co-host here on Today's Take for the past three years, but a good friend to not just me, but to all of us here, and we want to wish her nothing but the best, much continued success and cannot wait to see what her next chapter is."

"She's going to rock it no matter what she does," frequent co-host Sheinelle Jones added.

"Absolutely," Roker affirmed.