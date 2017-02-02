2017 Kids' Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Who's ready to get slimed?

Nickelodeon announced the nominees for the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards Thursday. Before the full list was unveiled, E! News exclusively revealed which musicians are competing in four categories: Favorite Global Music Star, Favorite Song, Favorite Male Singer and Favorite Female Singer. This year's show features nine new categories, including #Squad and Most Wanted Pet.

John Cena will host the ceremony live from USC's Galen Center in L.A. March 11 at 8 p.m. "Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards is the biggest party for kids, and I'm so excited and honored to host this year's show," he says. "I have a lot of big surprises in store so bring on the slime!"