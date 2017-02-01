Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen Are Starting a Book Club and We're All Invited

Michael Buckner/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Oprah Winfrey isn't the only famous face with a book club.
As Kim Kardashian ended her Wednesday night in New York City, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided to turn the page on a brand-new project.
Ladies and gentlemen, it's time to start reading.
"So guys….@ChrissyTeigen & @JenAtkinHair & I are starting a book club!" she shared with her followers. "I'm making them read Embraced By the Light as our first book!"
The New York Times bestseller tells the story of 31-year-old Betty J. Eadie's near-death experience.
"Compelling, inspiring, and infinitely reassuring, her vivid account gives us a glimpse of the peace and unconditional love that awaits us all," the book description read. "More important, Betty's journey offers a simple message that can transform our lives today, showing us our purpose and guiding us to live the way we were meant to — joyously, abundantly, and with love."
Soon after Kim's announcement, Chrissy invited her followers to "JOIN US." And when one follower asked how to join, the supermodel simply replied, "I think you just get the book and read, my dude/dudette."
Kim would later specifically invite BFF LaLa to the club before reminding fans that "everyone's invited."
Just a few days ago, the businesswoman expressed her love for the book's author in a series of tweets.
"Today was such a good day! I spoke to my favorite author @BettyJEadie. This seriously made my soul smile! I feel so enlightened by our convo!" she shared with her followers. "I've read her book Embraced by the Light, that is about her near death experience & it's helped me live my life in such a full way."
Kim added, "Has anyone read it? What about her other book The Awakening Heart? I'm gonna get it and read it. Will let you guys know how it is!"
Perhaps this book club really is just getting started.