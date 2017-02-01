Relax, Music Lovers! Here's Why Beyoncé's Pregnancy at Coachella Is Really a Good Thing

Hold up! This may be one of the biggest Coachella performances of all time.

As the Beyhive continues celebrating Beyoncé's big news that she is expecting twins, some music fans began to wonder if this pregnancy could affect her upcoming gigs.

One performance in particular raising eyebrows is her set this April when she headlines two Saturdays at the Coachella Music Festival.

While some reports circulated that event organizers didn't know she was expecting, all signs point to the "Love on Top" singer following through with her gig.

For us, it got us thinking how the pregnancy news could add several positive elements to what is already expected to be a special performance. Take a look at what we're hoping for when it's festival time.