Just in Time for Valentine's Day, Shop Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Lingerie Style

Talk about a twofer.
Beyoncé didn't just bless the world with baby news today, she just set the standard for everyone's go-to Valentine's Day gift: lingerie.
Sitting pretty in a flower bed, the expectant mother of twins took to Instagram to flaunt her growing belly in a burgundy Agent Provocateur underwired bra and high-waisted, powder-blue Liviara panties (which, by the way, ring in under $100). The colorful combo is at both times sophisticated—with the scalloped edges of the cups—and saccharine, featuring satin ruffles on bottom.