Just in Time for Valentine's Day, Shop Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Lingerie Style

Talk about a twofer.

Beyoncé didn't just bless the world with baby news today, she just set the standard for everyone's go-to Valentine's Day gift: lingerie.

Sitting pretty in a flower bed, the expectant mother of twins took to Instagram to flaunt her growing belly in a burgundy Agent Provocateur underwired bra and high-waisted, powder-blue Liviara panties (which, by the way, ring in under $100). The colorful combo is at both times sophisticated—with the scalloped edges of the cups—and saccharine, featuring satin ruffles on bottom.

Photos

Beyoncé's Pregnancy Fashion

Whether you want to look (Sasha) fierce for your significant other or you want to give your love something they'll feel sexy in, rest assured that this look is Bey-approved. That's like the ultimate validation, right?

Shop the look!

ESC: Beyonce Lingerie

On Bey: Agent Provocateur Lorna Scalloped Embroidered Tulle Underwired Bra, $130

ESC: Beyonce Lingerie

Topshop Lattice Bra by Thistle and Spire, $68

ESC: Beyonce Lingerie

Natori Seduction Full Figure Underwire Bra, Was $72, Now $36

ESC: Lingerie

On Bey: Liviara Dauphine Powder Blue Panty, $95

ESC: Beyonce Lingerie

Monette Café de Flore Mid-rise Lace Briefs, Was $190, Now $85.50  

ESC: Beyonce Lingerie

Target Jezebel Women‘s Violet Bridal Ruffle Panty with Bow, $11.20

Whether you're pregnant or not, you'll definitely feel sexy. 

