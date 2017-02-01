What Beyoncé's Pregnancy Announcement Really Means: Analyzing the Imagery, Colors, and Numerical Connection

When it comes to Beyoncé, nothing she does is unintentional.
In case you've missed it (we're betting you haven't), music's biggest superstar is expecting twins with husband Jay Z. Queen Bey revealed the earth-shattering news on Instagram earlier today, a relatively surprising, and admittedly low-key move for someone who, in 2011, topped every celebrity pregnancy announcement ever with a post-performance belly rub at the MTV VMAs.
And think of the lengths editors at Vanity Fair or Vogue would've gone to in hopes of securing a spread debuting Beyoncé's baby bump! No interview though, she ain't about that accompanying Q&A life. But alas, in true Bey form, the announcement—not unlike her sudden Lemonade drop—came as a major surprise.
So in the spirit of investigative journalism, we've taken the finest of fine-tooth combs and analyzed what's really happening with Bey's announcement. Thank us later.
First things first, let's start with the announcement's not-so obvious, yet very strategic connection to the No. 4. True Knowles-Carter diehards understand when we say that Bey and Jay are uh-bsessed with the No. 4.
To put it succinctly, Bey has always had a fondness for the number since childhood. Aside from naming her fourth studio album well, 4, the artist, her mother Tina Knowles, and husband were all born on the fourth of September, January and December, respectively, the couple's wedding anniversary is April 4, and both Bey and Jay have roman numeral "IV" tattoos inked on their ring fingers.
Not convinced? Their first daughter Blue Ivy Carter's middle name is a phonetic homage to the roman numeral, I-V. Mind. Blown.
So if Feb. 1, 2017 seems like a willy-nilly date to turn the world on its head, please pull out a calculator and do the math: 2+1+2+0+1+7=13 and 1+3=4. Moving on...
It's hard to ignore, Beyoncé is serving all sorts of Virgin Mary vibes with this baby announcement.
Religious imagery remains a focal point in many of her visual projects, and in the music video for "Mine," the mama-to-be sought inspiration from Michelangelo's La Pietá sculpture. Bey, like the Virgin Mary depicted in La Pietá, dresses in all white while holding someone, thought to be Jesus, at her feet.
So while Bey's latest visualization of Virgin Mary is anything but black and white, her bright floral variation brings us to our next point: Colors! In addition to being pop culture fanatics over here at E! News, we know a thing or two about color palettes.
Beyoncé's veil is light green, a color that represents fertility, growth and harmony. Safe to say Queen Bey is feeling all those things as she prepares to welcome her second and third bundle of joy in no time at all.
Then there's her lingerie set, which might lead us to believe the Knowles-Carter trio is making room for one of each! Bey's burgundy and blush-colored bra from Agent Provocateur and satin baby blue bottoms from Dauphine might just mean a girl and a boy are well on their way. Emphasis on the spirit of investigative journalism, OK?
And there you have it, a deep dive into yet another historical moment for the Beyhive.
Congratulations, all!