Descendants 2's Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty Spark Romance Rumors

  • By
  • &

by Francesca Bacardi |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Beyonce, Pregnant

Beyoncé's Pregnancy Fashion Is Already as Beyoncé as Can Be: See Her Past Maternity Looks

Beyonce, Pregnant

What Beyoncé's Pregnancy Announcement Really Means: Analyzing the Imagery, Colors, and Numerical Connection

Ben Higgins, Lauren Bushnell

The Bachelor's Ben Higgins Responds to Breakup Rumors Before Lauren Bushnell's Birthday

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dove Cameron, Thomas Doherty

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Is there love in the air?

Descendants 2 co-stars Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty have been sparking romance rumors after pictures of them together have surfaced all over social media. Thomas is in London right now and has been taking photos of Dove in her pajamas and sharing them on Twitter.

"Shy," he captioned one picture of Dove.

He also shared a photo of them getting their facials on with matching face masks, and while riding the subway Thomas snapped pictures of Dove. And if that weren't enough, several weeks ago the actor shared a video of him sharing a sandwich with her. 

Photos

From Co-Stars to Couples

Since speculation started fans have started shipping this potential Disney Channel couple, taking to social media to praise the idea of them together. "Dove & Thomas are a power couple and I can't wait to get carpet pictures of them together," wrote one Twitter fan.

"I ship dove and thomas so hard omg," wrote another.

Descendants co-star Sofia Carson also might have alluded to a romance between Dove and Thomas after Dove tweeted about being obsessed with jawlines.

Spoiler alert: Thomas' jawline is pretty chiseled.

Do you think they're dating? Sound off in the comments!

TAGS/ Dove Cameron , Couples , Top Stories