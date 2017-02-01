Descendants 2's Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty Spark Romance Rumors

Is there love in the air?

Descendants 2 co-stars Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty have been sparking romance rumors after pictures of them together have surfaced all over social media. Thomas is in London right now and has been taking photos of Dove in her pajamas and sharing them on Twitter.

"Shy," he captioned one picture of Dove.

He also shared a photo of them getting their facials on with matching face masks, and while riding the subway Thomas snapped pictures of Dove. And if that weren't enough, several weeks ago the actor shared a video of him sharing a sandwich with her.