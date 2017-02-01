From Jersey Shore to Motherhood: Snooki and JWoww Reflect on How Having Kids Changed Their Lives

Snookiand JWoww aren't the Jersey Shore party girls they used to be.

The reality TV besties, who found fame on the classic MTV series, recently caught up with E! News about life after the Shore. Both Snooki (née Nicole Polizzi) and JWoww (Jenni Farley) are happily married with two kids of their own, and from the looks of it, they wouldn't change a thing.

"This is our life now," JWoww dished, snuggling her little girl Meilani. "It's kind of crazy from six, seven years ago. But this is our daily life, our daughters are our No. 1 fans and our No. 1 supporters, and I think it's the best when we get to film with them."

The hilarious duo starred in their own reality TV show post-Jersey Shore and are now taking their onscreen talents to Awesomeness TV for a new digital series called Moms With Attitude.

"I think we've always wanted to be moms, we just didn't know the right time because obviously we were crazy and insane," Snooki reflected with Giovanna sitting on her lap.