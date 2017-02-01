With Meek Mill Gone, Nicki Minaj and Drake Can Be Friends Again

Drake, Nicki Minaj

Instagram

It looks like Nicki Minaj and Drake are back together! As friends, that is.

Drake said last year he no longer talks to the fellow rapper, with whom he has collaborated in the past. Drake, who had said in 2013 the two were "like family," did not reveal the reason. He made his comments months after he and Meek Mill, Nicki's boyfriend at the time, began a feud online. She announced last month that she was single, about two years after she and Meek started dating.

On Wednesday, Nicki and Drake posted on their Instagram pages a photo of the two together and another pic of the two with Lil Wayne, founder of their record label, Young Money Entertainment.

"#TheBIG3 #YoungMoney," she wrote.

#TheBIG3 #YoungMoney ?? ~ ??: @mackmaine4president

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

The photo was taken by the record company's president and rapper Mack Maine.

"The Big 3! My family! I honestly missed this s--t!" he wrote on his Instagram page. "Had to make em laugh to get that magic out! Ps Nicki take a 100 pics to get the one lol..da Queen."

Drake, Lorde, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill

Todd Williamson/WireImage; Getty Images

Meek and Drake's feud appeared to begin in July 2015 when Meek tweeted that people should stop comparing the two because Drizzy "don't write his own raps." Meek then appeared to backtrack, saying onstage at a concert, "Don't get it twisted…Shout out to Drake, let him be great!"

Meanwhile, Drake released diss tracks aimed at Meek—"Charged Up" and "Back to Back." Mill then responded with his own Drake diss track called "Wanna Know."

Drake responded by posting on Instagram a photo of himself laughing. He was later spotted wearing a T-shirt bearing the words "Free Meek Mill," referring to the rapper's 2014's month-long incarceration for a probation violation.

Meek then appeared to call for a ceasefire with an Instagram post, which he later deleted.

Two months after the feud began, Drake addressed the matter and the ghostwriting accusations directly for the first time.

"Those recordings—they are what they are. And you can use your own judgment on what they mean to you," he told The Fader magazine.

Meanwhile, Meek upped the level of their feud by mocking Drake's dance skills. Two months later, he also appeared to diss the rapper again, on his new mixtape DreamChasers 4. In spring of 2016, Drake appeared to reference the feud on his track "Hype" while Meek dissed Drizzy on his remix of Fat Joe and Remy Ma's "All the Way Up."

In August 2016, more than a year after the war of words began, Drake performed one of his diss tracks, "Back to Back," at his concert in Washington D.C. and rapped new lyrics in which he referred to Meek Mill as a "p---y." It is unclear if they have squashed their beef since then.

