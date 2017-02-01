Mary Tyler Moore's Widower Robert Levine Speaks Out: The ''Emptiness I Feel Without Her'' Is Bottomless

Mary Tyler Moore was married to Dr. Robert Levine for 33 years before she passed away last week. Thus, to say he's mourning her absence would be an understatement—he's lost his other half.

"I can't believe she is gone," he told People magazine for this week's cover story. "Mary was my life, my light, my love. The emptiness I feel without her with me is without bottom."

Moore passed away at the age of 80 on January 25, surrounded by her husband and close friends after being hospitalized with pneumonia due to complications from her long battle against diabetes.