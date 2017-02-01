Keke Palmer Still Isn't Over Kate Winslet Letting Leonardo DiCaprio Freeze to Death in Titanic (but Really, Who Is?)

Keke Palmer understands the pain we all endured the moment Leonardo DiCaprio froze to death in Titanic.

And like all of us, Keke still isn't over it.

The singer-actress appeared on The Steve Harvey Show and talked about a pair of pants she once wore that had roses and Leo's face on it. The joke being, obviously, that Jake and Rose (get it?) were reunited on her pants. Of course, that led to a conversation about Titanic, and the talk show host Steve Harvey admitted he had never seen the movie.

Cue the gasps from Keke and the audience.