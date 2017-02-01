Oscars 2017: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Mark Rylance and Alicia Vikander to Present

The tradition continues.
Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd, producers of the 2017 Oscars, announced the first wave of presenters Wednesday: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Mark Rylance and Alicia Vikander. The actors, all of whom won awards in 2016, will appear onstage at the Dolby Theatre Feb. 26. Typically, last year's winners will dole out awards to winners of the opposite sex.
DiCaprio received four acting nominations (and one producing nomination) prior to his win for The Revenant; Larson, Rylance and Vikander were first-time nominees and winners.
Additional presenters are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jimmy Kimmel will host the show. "Jimmy has the qualities of all the great hosts. He knows who he is, he knows the audience and he knows how to captain a ship with many moving parts," Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs said in a statement. "We're thrilled he has agreed to host our show." Similarly, De Luca and Todd said, "Jimmy's ability to connect with people is what makes him a singular choice for this job. His frank observations, relatable persona, wry humor and love of all kinds of film make him a natural fit for the Oscars stage."
The 89th Annual Academy Awards will be broadcast live on the ABC at 7 p.m. ET.
The ceremony will also be televised in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.
La La Land leads with 14 nominations, followed by Arrival and Moonlight with eight each.