Blac Chyna Showcases Her "Unconditional Love" for Dream Kardashian and King Cairo in New Family Portrait

Say cheese on one, two, three!
As Blac Chyna continues raising two beautiful kids, the reality star decided to share a special new photo with her 11 million followers on Instagram.
After participating in a family photo shoot with Dream Kardashian and King Cairo, the new mom shared a sneak peek at the finished product.
"Unconditional ❤, " she wrote Tuesday evening while smiling bright for the camera.
In the shot, King Cairo towered over mommy and his baby sister as Dream kept her eyes glued to the camera person.
The photo comes almost one week after the one-year anniversary of when Blac and Rob Kardashian made their relationship Instagram official.
Over the weekend, Chyna recorded videos of the Arthur George sock designer spending quality time with their baby girl.
In one video, baby Dream sat on her dad's lap while he balanced her toys. In another, he couldn't stop giving her kisses. "Say it! Say it!" he said while urging his baby girl to say "daddy."
Recently, Rob expressed his gratitude at being a dad. At the same time, he gushed over his youngest family member.
"I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl, I am so thankful and happy for her and wouldn't want it any other way!" Rob recently shared on social media. "She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend :) LOL I love her so much!!"