Blac Chyna Showcases Her "Unconditional Love" for Dream Kardashian and King Cairo in New Family Portrait

A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 31, 2017 at 6:27pm PST

Say cheese on one, two, three!

As Blac Chyna continues raising two beautiful kids, the reality star decided to share a special new photo with her 11 million followers on Instagram.

After participating in a family photo shoot with Dream Kardashian and King Cairo, the new mom shared a sneak peek at the finished product.

"Unconditional ❤, " she wrote Tuesday evening while smiling bright for the camera.

In the shot, King Cairo towered over mommy and his baby sister as Dream kept her eyes glued to the camera person.