Johnny Depp's Former Business Managers Respond to Actor's $25 Million Lawsuit

Johnny Depp's former business managers are fighting back against the actor's latest lawsuit.

The Mandel Company filed a cross complaint this week where they are seeking more than $560,000 in unpaid commissions and credit card fees. At the same time, they are responding to Johnny's accusations that they mismanaged his business affairs.

"TMG did everything within its power over the last 17 years to protect Depp from himself and to keep Depp financially solvent," the cross-complaint stated. "However, ultimately TMG did not have the power or ability to control Depp's spending or his numerous other vices, or to force Depp to make wiser financial decisions."

In the court documents obtained by E! News, The Mandel Company also lists several of the actor's expenses including Johnny's constant use of private planes that amounted to an additional $200,000 a month in expenses.