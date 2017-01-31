Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Tropical Getaway Is Full of Romance, Bikinis and Speedos

Instagram
Kim Zolciak-Biermann is hitting the beach with her main man!
The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is currently vacationing with hubby Kroy Biermann, and from the looks of snapshots shared to social media, these lovebirds are totally loving their tropical getaway.
In true Kim form, the mother of six wasted no time slipping into a slew of barely-there bikinis. Kroy followed his bombshell wife's lead, sporting his very own black and white checkered Speedo. The pair caught quite the gorgeous sunset earlier today, but it's Kim and Kroy's killer bods that had her 2 million Instagram followers talking.
Enviable physiques aside, the reality TV matriarch couldn't help but gush over the NFL pro. "So incredibly thankful for the MOST incredible man that has ever walked this planet. My rock, my best friend, my confidante, my lover, my strength, my Inspiration. You amaze me @kroybiermann," she wrote alongside the picture.
She continued, "you daily are a perfect example to our children of how selfless, nurturing, and generous a human should be. Your discipline, your structure, your determination is incredible to me."
"I love you so much and there isn't a second that goes by in a day that I don't look at you and smile and feel so loved, so respected, so cherished and so honored to be your wife. #ThankYouGod #APerfectExampleOfARealMan #BlessedAndIknowIt," Zolciak added. Aww!
Kroy also played photographer throughout the trip, and in one candid shot of Kim playing in the sand, she gave a special shout out to none other than her plastic surgeon.
"My hubby captured this photo! He doesn't really do social media, doesn't know how to post a snap or even comment on an IG post but he loves to try to capture raw pics of me! I love this pic my stomach looks bad ass," Zolciak captioned the moment.
"thx @dr.hochstein and a whole lot of cardio 6 kids 4 of which I had in 30 months. I feel so great!!!! I run miles and miles every night more less to keep my heart in shape and feel/look good! GET UP LETS GO!"
And while Kim and Kroy were surely taking advantage of some well-deserved alone time, the proud parents were definitely missing their little ones.
Kim wrote her children's names, ages 3 to 19-years-old, in the sand and shared a heartwarming message in the accompanying Instagram caption: "Once you're a parent it's never truly a vacation ... I wouldn't have it any other way"
A daily dose of Kim Zolciak realness never goes unappreciated.