Here's Why Faith Hill and Tim McGraw May Just Have the Must-See Tour of the Summer

Dust off the cowboy boots and bust out the flannel. There's a summer tour that country music fans cannot wait for.

As Faith Hill and Tim McGraw followers know, the Hollywood couple is hitting the road later this year for their Soul2Soul tour.

And while the tour has already earned plenty of ticket sales success (they just announced more dates), the duo decided to share additional big news today.

Every weekend will include a new opening act that was hand-picked by Faith and Tim. Rachel Platten, Eric Paslay, Cam and Ben Rector are just some of the talented musicians scheduled to perform at arenas across the country.

"It's more than just a tour for us. It's more than just shows," Tim explained during Tuesday's Facebook Live. "It's a very special event."