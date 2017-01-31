Here's Why Faith Hill and Tim McGraw May Just Have the Must-See Tour of the Summer

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for BMI
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for BMI
Dust off the cowboy boots and bust out the flannel. There's a summer tour that country music fans cannot wait for.
As Faith Hill and Tim McGraw followers know, the Hollywood couple is hitting the road later this year for their Soul2Soul tour.
And while the tour has already earned plenty of ticket sales success (they just announced more dates), the duo decided to share additional big news today.
Every weekend will include a new opening act that was hand-picked by Faith and Tim. Rachel Platten, Eric Paslay, Cam and Ben Rector are just some of the talented musicians scheduled to perform at arenas across the country.
"It's more than just a tour for us. It's more than just shows," Tim explained during Tuesday's Facebook Live. "It's a very special event."
It's a special event that hasn't come around since 2006. While the pair has shared the same stage on occasion for special events or awards shows, they haven't toured together in about 10 years.
"To be honest, I look forward to being out on the road with all of our people again," Faith shared. "We got some fun stuff planned."
While some fans are looking forward to hearing the artists' biggest hits including "This Kiss," "Breath," "Humble and Kind" and "It's Your Love," others look forward to that rare opportunity of seeing a real-life couple work their magic on stage.
"I honestly, even though we live together and we've been married for 21 years during this tour, it's rare to be able to sing together as husband and wife," Faith shared. "It's a rare thing to do."
Tim added, "We feel the energy as much as anyone else does…It's magical to us."
With their three daughters growing up—two are already in college—the couple thinks the time is right to get back on the tour bus and travel the country. And while the pair is keeping most of their "fun plans" top-secret, they promise fans won't be disappointed.
"We're looking forward to seeing all of you guys," Tim explained. "We're going to make it really special."
See the complete list of tour dates on the tour's official website.