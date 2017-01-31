All the Proof You Need That The CW Superhero Musical Crossover Will Be Totally Incredible

Singing superheroes are coming to the CW, and each piece of news that comes out about the two-hour musical event just makes us more and more excited.

Supergirl and The Flash are teaming up for an epic musical crossover in March that features the two titular heroes facing off against the DC Comics villain the Music Meister. Most of the musical action will be contained in the Flash episode airing March 21, though the fun will begin at the end of the Supergirl episode on March 20.

Not only are The Flash and Supergirl filled with musical talent, but there are a few also fantastic singers to be found on Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow, and those vocal powers combined with the songwriting talent that has signed on for the episode pretty much means we're in for an incredible treat.

Here are just most of the reasons why March 21 is going to be an unforgettable night.