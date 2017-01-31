All the Proof You Need That The CW Superhero Musical Crossover Will Be Totally Incredible

The CW
Singing superheroes are coming to the CW, and each piece of news that comes out about the two-hour musical event just makes us more and more excited.
Supergirl and The Flash are teaming up for an epic musical crossover in March that features the two titular heroes facing off against the DC Comics villain the Music Meister. Most of the musical action will be contained in the Flash episode airing March 21, though the fun will begin at the end of the Supergirl episode on March 20.
Not only are The Flash and Supergirl filled with musical talent, but there are a few also fantastic singers to be found on Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow, and those vocal powers combined with the songwriting talent that has signed on for the episode pretty much means we're in for an incredible treat.
Here are just most of the reasons why March 21 is going to be an unforgettable night.
1. La La Land Meets The Flash
La La Land songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul lent their songwriting skills for the episode! Grant Gustin will sing "Runnin' Home to You" in the episode.
Pasek and Paul wrote the lyrics to all of the songs featured in the smash hit musical La La Land, aside from "Start a Fire." Their songs have also been featured on Smash and Sesame Street.
2. Crazy Ex-Superheroes
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star/creator/queen Rachel Bloom teamed up with Robot Chicken writer/producer Tom Root to write a song for the crossover, called "Superfriends." The song will be sung by Grant Gustin and Melissa Benoist.
If, somehow, Bloom's songwriting isn't something you're yet familiar with, please press play above and then head over to Netflix and binge the entire series immediately.
3. Glee Reunion!
Darren Criss will be playing the villainous Music Meister, which means the episode is just going to be one big Glee reunion. Criss played Blaine on the Fox musical series, while Gustin guested as Sebastian and Benoist played Marley in the last few seasons of the show.
The Music Meister uses the power of his voice to hypnotize people into doing his bidding. Apparently, he once got Black Canary, Green Arrow, Aquaman, Black Manta, Gorilla Grod, and Clock King to attack Batman through DANCE.
Everyone Can Sing:
4. Grant Gustin has already sung for a hot second on The Flash, but we all know he's capable of so much more, thanks to his time as Sebastian on Glee. In the words of Caitlin Snow, "You're fast, and you can sing?!"
5. Before she was Supergirl, she was Marley on Glee. Melissa Benoist is such a good singer that we might as well add it to the lengthy list of Supergirl's powers.
6. Carlos Valdes is both a talented singer and a pretty good songwriter, and you can bet we're hoping for Cisco to grace our ears with the ultimate fanboy ballad.
7. Jesse L. Martin originated the role of Collins in Rent on Broadway, and also played the part in the 2005 movie, so we're not surprised to hear that he'll be singing in the musical episode as well.
8. Broadway and Supergirl star Jeremy Jordan's singing voice is a gift to humanity, as is this song from the beloved but rudely canceled NBC series Smash. We would bet all of our houses that his voice will be a gift to this crossover as well.
9. Victor Garber is not only a Broadway star (he starred in the original production of Sweeney Todd!), but he's also sung on TV before, and has even sung as Martin Stein (pretending to be someone named Max Laurenz) on Legends of Tomorrow. Obviously, he'll be singing in the crossover as well.
10. And of course, John Barrowman. This guy has more talent than can possibly be measured, and singing is absolutely one of them. He even has an album! However, even though that music video came out in 2007, we still feel like he's Malcolm Merlyn and he's messing with us.
Fortunately (or unfortunately?) we'll get to find out what it's actually like to see Malcolm Merlyn bless us with his singing, because Barrowman is confirmed to be singing in the crossover.
Now, while those are all of the cast members who will officially be gracing our ears with their voices in "Duet," they're not the only ones who can, at the very least, carry a tune.
Supergirl's Alura/Astra, Laura Benanti, is currently starring in She Loves Me on Broadway, and she has the voice of an angel. She's not in the list of cast members confirmed to be singing, but can we just demand to have her back for the episode? Please?
So this is admittedly not the best showcase of Tom Cavanagh's vocal talents or his background in musical theatre, but who doesn't want to hear HR sing a Britney Spears song in French?
Stephen Amell is not necessarily a traditionally trained singer, but he can definitely carry a tune. We would not say no to seeing the Green Arrow put on a little show.
In fact, the entire cast of Arrow could start a Hamilton tribute band. And Emily Bett Rickards and Colton Haynes are also pretty good together!
We would essentially like to see everyone from the entire DC universe on the CW to join in on the fun, but we'll take whatever we can get. And at least we have all the above videos to tide us over for the next two months!
The Flash/Supergirl musical crossover begins Monday, March 20 and continues Tuesday, March 21 at 8 p.m. on the CW.