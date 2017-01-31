Scott Disick Photographed Kissing a Model in Miami: Why Kourtney Kardashian Couldn't Care Less

Getty Images
Scott Disick was spotted all over a model in Miami on Monday, but before you assume this will stir up any sort of drama with Kourtney Kardashian, there's something you should know...
She doesn't give AF.
A source tells E! News Kourtney doesn't care what Scott does because they're not together. In fact, while they've been on better terms lately—vacationing together with the Kardashians in Costa Rica over the past week—we're told they haven't been romantically connected in a very long time.
"They were never 'back on,'" the insider explained. "They don't even live together."
With that being said, Scott was openly cuddling up to a brunette woman in Miami on Monday, just a few days after leaving Costa Rica.
In photos released by the DailyMail, the woman—who we've learned is model Jessica Harris aka J. Lynne—wraps her legs around him, wearing a thong bathing suit while flirting in the pool. In some of the pictures, Scott is seen kissing her neck and holding her close, smoking cigarettes and splashing around.
Harris is a Philadelphia native who recently moved to Miami where she works as a model. TMZ is reporting the two casually met and hung out at the pool just for the day.
#mindyabusiness #baltimoreclubvoice— J Lynne (@iamjlynne) January 31, 2017
She took to Twitter after her photos with Scott surfaced, writing, "Miami is always a movie," later adding, "I prefer being lowkey."
She also tweeted, "#mindyabusiness #baltimoreclubvoice."
Kourtney, on the other hand, has been brushing off the news and having some fun in the sun herself.
She took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos from her Costa Rican vacation with Stephanie Shepherd. "Honeymoon," she captioned the bikini-clad photo above.
Meanwhile, the former couple have been spending more time together recently. Other than jetting off to South America, they spent the holidays together, too.
In November, they also took a trip to Cabo San Lucas together after which several reports claimed they were giving their relationship another try. However, it appears that never happened.
Still, they've always remained amicable, even after Kourtney first split from her boyfriend of nine years in July of 2015.
They've attended big family events together ever since, mostly for the sake of their three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign.