Scott Disick Photographed Kissing a Model in Miami: Why Kourtney Kardashian Couldn't Care Less

Scott Disick was spotted all over a model in Miami on Monday, but before you assume this will stir up any sort of drama with Kourtney Kardashian, there's something you should know...

She doesn't give AF.

A source tells E! News Kourtney doesn't care what Scott does because they're not together. In fact, while they've been on better terms lately—vacationing together with the Kardashians in Costa Rica over the past week—we're told they haven't been romantically connected in a very long time.

"They were never 'back on,'" the insider explained. "They don't even live together."