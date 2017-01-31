Making a Murderer Season 2 Might Arrive This Year

It has now been over a year since the debut of the Netflix docuseries Making a Murderer, but the wait for new episodes may actually end this year.
People reports that new episodes of the highly popular true crime series will possibly be released before the end of 2017, as confirmed by a Netflix spokeswoman, though "we have no launch date set as of yet."
The second season is currently in production in Wisconsin, but reportedly, not even very many people at Netflix know much about it. "Very few people inside of Netflix actually know the details of what we're getting because we're wanting to keep it really under wraps and it is an ongoing case so we're trying to be sensitive to that," Netflix VP Cindy Holland told USA Today.
Netflix
The 10 episode series, which came out in December of 2015, examines the case of Brendan Dassey and his uncle, Steven Avery, who were convicted of killing local photographer Theresa Halbach in 2007.
Dassey's conviction was overturned in August of last year, though he remains in prison after the state appealed that decision.
"Today was a major development for the subjects in our story and this recent news shows the criminal justice system at work," series executive producers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos said in a statement at the time. "As we have done for the past 10 years, we will continue to document the story as it unfolds, and follow it wherever it may lead."
Making a Murderer will possibly return to Netflix later this year.